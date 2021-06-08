Man (60s) discovered unconscious in Fairview following assault

A man in his 60s is seriously injured in hospital after following a suspected assault in Fairview, north Dublin, on Monday night.

Gardaí received reports shortly after 11pm that a male had been attacked by a number of people on Fairview Strand.

The man was discovered unconscious and was taken from the scene by emergency services to the Mater Hospital, according to a Garda spokesman.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Clontarf Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

No motive was given for the attack and the investigation is ongoing.