Vicky Phelan named among BBC’s 100 most inspiring women for 2018

Vicky Phelan, who highlighted the CervicalCheck scandal, has been named by the BBC as one of its 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world in 2018.

Ms Phelan, a mother of two from Limerick, settled a High Court action for €2.5 million last April against a US-based laboratory sub-contracted by CervicalCheck to read smear tests.

She took the proceedings after it emerged her 2011 smear test, which showed no abnormalities, was found, in a 2014 audit of smear tests on a number of women, to be incorrect. She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 but did not learn of the review or audit until 2017.

It later emerged that 221 women were not informed of an audit which revised their earlier, negative smear tests.

The controversy led to the report by Prof Gabriel Scally in September outlining failures by the State’s health services.

Ranging in age from 15 to 94, and from more than 60 countries, the BBC 100 Women list includes “leaders, trailblazers and everyday heroes”.

The alphabetical list also names Northern Irish playwright Lisa McGee (38), the writer and creator of Derry Girls, Channel 4’s most-watched comedy since 2004.