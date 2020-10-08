Unisex showering area in Central Bank holds no currency for staff members

Staff at the Central Bank have expressed alarm at plans to install “unisex” areas around new shower facilities without sufficient consultation.

A memo circulated among members of the Unite union noted it “reasonable to assume that a proposal to introduce shower facilities with communal unisex areas is likely to concern some members of staff”.

While the document does not specify precise design concerns, it describes “unisex showering/changing/toilet facilities” at the new Mayor Street premises and said theunion had not been consulted.

By contrast, however, Central Bank management describe the proposed facilities as “individual enclosed self-contained shower and changing facilities rather than shared showered facilities as would be the norm”.

The issue appears to be one of communication - details of the plans caught the union by surprise as there was no engagement with its officials, it said.

The briefing document circulated to members on Wednesday noted that a number of them had raised concerns as the decision had already been made by the Central Bank based on consultation with a group of 70 staff members.

“This small number of views out of 2,000 staff appears to have been fed into the decision-making process,” it said.

“At the very least the Bank needs to take a step back and engage properly with staff representatives on this issue so that ideas and solutions can be considered.”

It also noted that one female employee who had raised her concerns was told “it is unfortunate that you’re feeling so negative” about the new arrangements.

The same staff member was told the process was closed and the decision made, but the union’s position is that they all have the right to have their views heard and considered on issues “that can cause concern and discomfort at a personal level”.

Unite is to formally express its unease over the approval of such plans without what it considers appropriate consultation, and seek a meeting.

In response, the Central Bank said well-being, health and safety of staff were paramount and that it had been reviewing plans at the building, currently under construction, in the context of anticipated public health guidance resulting from Covid-19.

“The new arrangement offers complete privacy for staff members when changing and showering,” it said. “There are well established procedures in place for the union or staff members to raise any concerns. The Central Bank is sure that any such concerns can be quickly alleviated as the proposed design is the optimal from a wellbeing, safety and privacy perspective.”

The new Mayor Street building is to be linked to the North Wall Quay premises, and staff can continue to avail of existing facilities in the latter building.

Tensions over facilities at the new Central Bank complex are not new. Earlier this year Unite wrote to management warning of “damage to productivity” and a “huge amount of frustration” among staff over desk sharing arrangements brought about by space restrictions.