Two men arrested over KKK display in Co Down

Two men were arrested by the PSNI on Thursday in connection with an alleged hate crime after a group of people dressed as Ku Klux Klan members posed outside an Islamic prayer centre in Newtownards, Co Down.

The PSNI said on Thursday that police investigating the suspected hate crime arrested two men, aged 33 and 36.

The alleged crime happened on Saturday, October 27th in Newtownards.

PSNI Superintendent Brian Kee said police conducted a number of planned searches at addresses in the Newtownards area on Thursday. A number of items were seized and taken away for further examination.

“The 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear, and on suspicion of possession of a Class C controlled drug” said Supt Kee.

“The 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear,” he added.

“Both men have since been released on bail pending further enquiries. There are no further details at this time,” said Supt Kee.