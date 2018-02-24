Two die in separate road crashes in Laois and Waterford

Two people have died in separate road crashes in Co Laois and Co Waterford.

Aa 48-year-old woman died at the scene following a two-car collision on the N80 at Ballickmoyler, Co Laois at about 10pm on Friday night.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 40s was taken by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital in Co Offaly where his injuries are understood to be serious.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Portlaoise Garda station 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Waterford

In Waterford, a man in his 60s died after his van collided with a 4x4 vehicle at Ballyhest Cross (R678), Rathgormack at about 10am on Saturday morning.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the van, was pronounced dead on arrival at Waterford University Hospital.

The two occupants of the 4x4 attended hospital for a medical assessment.

The road has been closed to facilitate a Garda forensic investigation and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tramore Garda station on 051-391620.

Dublin

In Dublin, gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a female pedestrian in her 50s was injured when she was struck by a taxi on Leinster Road in Rathmines at about 1am on Saturday morning.

The woman was taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda station on 01-6666700, or the Garda Confidential Line.