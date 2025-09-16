Fingal council’s ‘frustrations’ with Dublin Airport planning applications

An aerial shot of the campus at Dublin Airport, which is operated by DAA. The State-owned company remains in the headlines due to a rift between the board and its chief executive Kenny Jacobs. Photograph: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Fingal County Council has raised “frustrations” with the Department of Transport about prolonged planning tensions with the DAA, as the state-owned company struggles to advance two separate proposals to raise the 32 million passenger cap at Dublin Airport.

Why has Kenny Jacobs ended up in the DAA departure lounge so early into his contract with the State-owned operator of Dublin and Cork airports? Arthur Beesley profiles the DAA chief and some of the reasons for the rift with his board.

In our Your Money Q&A, a reader wonders if the €3,000 a year tax-free limit for gifts would count towards an inheritance to family members. Dominic Coyle clarifies the tax rules around gifts and inheritances. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances, try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Your local credit union needs you! Fiona Reddan explains how you can become a volunteer with an organisation that provides vital financial services in our local communities.

Charlie Kirk’s murder last week and other recent events demonstrate that American media, in all its forms, is shifting perceptibly rightward, writes our columnist Hugh Linehan.

A deal between Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jingping on TikTok and other trade issues would be in both of their interests, writes Cantillon.

Novo Nordisk, darling of the weight-loss boom, is trimming its own waistline. Stocktake examines why the Danish drug maker is cutting 9,000 jobs.

In Me & My Money, singer Leslie Dowdall relays how she once “splurged on a fancy electric toothbrush that promised all sorts”. She spoke to Tony Clayton-Lea