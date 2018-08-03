Two charged with burglary at 81-year-old stroke victim’s home

Two men have been remanded in custody after they were charged in connection with a break-in at the home of an 81-year-old woman who had just returned home from hospital after suffering a stroke.

Kevin Coade (40) and Martin Twomey (37), both with addresses at Friar’s Walk in Cork city, were charged with burglary at the home of the elderly woman at Friar’s Walk in the city on July 25th.

At a special sitting of Cork District Court on Friday, Mr Coade was also charged with a second offence of having a crowbar with the intention of intimidating another person and capable of inflicting serious injury contrary to section 11 of the Offensive weapons Act.

Bail request

Det Garda Gordon Crowley gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in respect of both accused. He told the court that neither man made any reply after the respective charges were put to them following caution.

Solicitors for both accused applied for bail, but Insp John Deasy said gardaí objected. The inspector asked Det Garda Crowley to outline grounds for the objection.

Det Garda Crowley noted the seriousness of charges against the two men and the belief that both would commit further crimes if granted bail.

Judge John King refused bail and remanded both in custody to appear at a special sitting of Cork District Court on August 10th by video link. He also granted free legal aid to both.