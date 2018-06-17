TV licence subscriptions rise despite popularity of digital streaming

Despite widespread predictions of the death of television in an age of Netflix and other digital streaming channels, old-fashioned TV licence subscriptions are rising in Ireland.

Latest figures show that 1,027,596 householders bought a licence last year – up almost 8,500 on the previous year – and marking the third year in a row of increasing sales.

The trend follows years of declining revenues from the levy, which is split between RTÉ, TG4, An Post and the Broadcasting Fund, which helps finance programmes about Irish culture, heritage and experience.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle, who obtained the figures, said he was surprised by the rising subscriptions. “It wasn’t what I was expecting to find. While some people are choosing to watch shows on their laptops or phones, this seems to show the TV is still the most common way to view programmes, whether it’s terrestrial stations or otherwise.

“It looks like the TV is going to dominate most households for some time to come – and there is a whole other debate on what we think about that.”

Online sales

Post office sales remain the most popular way of paying the charge, with 484,956 viewers purchasing a licence at an outlet last year. Steadily increasing online sales reached 340,597 during the same period, with the rest being paid by direct debit, through a call centre or through the electronic payment network PostPoint at newsagents and convenience shops.

“The post office is still very effective in terms of [fee] collections – it is not what you would be lead to believe,” said Mr Pringle.

Minister for Communications Denis Naughten recently warned public service broadcasting was in “deep trouble” over the issue of licence fee evasion.

It is estimated that €40 million in revenue is lost every year as a result of people not paying their licence – an evasion rate twice that of the UK.

Latest figures show there has been a slight decrease in the number of licence fee dodgers, the rate dipping from 15.3 per cent at the end of 2013 to 14.6 per cent this year.

Weekend inspections

Mr Naughten said his officials, An Post and RTÉ were working together to further clamp down on evasion, with more evening and weekend inspections and extra temporary inspectors recruited. “While these measures are important steps, I believe that the current system needs to be reformed.”

Mr Naughten got Government approval last year to draft a number of legislative amendments to the Broadcasting Act 2009, including amendments for the tendering of TV licence fee collection.

A recent report by the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Communications has recommended Revenue takes over collection duties from An Post. It further advises that the level of the fee should be reviewed every two years against inflation.