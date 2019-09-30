Tidy Towns 2019: Glaslough in Co Monaghan wins top prize

Glaslough in Co Monaghan has been named winner of the 2019 SuperValu National Tidy Towns Competition.

The Border village made famous by the 2002 wedding of singer Paul McCartney and Heather Mills was just one point behind the overall winners Listowel, Co Kerry in 2018.

A full list of the winners can be found on the Tidy Towns website.

This year, Glaslough beat off competition from a record 918 entries to take the award of Ireland’s Tidiest Village, as well as the overall national award.

It was the second time Glaslough scooped the overall award having previously won the competition in 1978.

Glaslough has regularly been among the competition leaders and in 2018 won the title for Ireland’s Tidiest Small Village.

Glaslough also triumphed over Westport, Co Mayo which was, for the third time in a row, named as Ireland’s Tidiest Town. Westport has won the overall title on three previous occasions.

Other winners included Blackrock, Co Louth which received the award for Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town while Ennis Co Clare was declared Ireland’s Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

Presenting the awards Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring congratulated Glaslough saying the villagers were “very deserving winners”.

He also announced a new fund of €1.4million to support the work of Tidy Towns committees.

Glaslough also achieved a Gold Medal award in the Entente Florale Europe Competition 2017.

The village is located close to the borders of counties Monaghan, Armagh and Tyrone. The name Glaslough translates from Irish as the “calm or green lake” in reference to the local Glaslough lake, situated within the Castle Leslie Estate. The village is home to 12 voluntary groups working to improve the area.

Martin Kelleher of sponsors Supervalu said the award was a testament to the “commitment dedication and passion” of the Glaslough Tidy Towns team.