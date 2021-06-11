Three Ireland apologises after voice and sms messages delayed

Three Ireland has said it can not identify how many customers were affected by a system error which resulted in voice mails and SMS messages being delayed for a number of days last week.

Some users of the Three network had been surprised to receive voice mails relating to conversations which had taken place up some time previously.

Three has apologised to its customers. In a statement the telecom operator said the company had “identified an issue this week where due to a system error with our vicennial platform, some voicemail messages and related SMS notifications were not delivered to some customers.

“This issue has now been fully resolved, and all undelivered voicemail messages have now been sent. We would like to apologise to all affected customers for any inconvenience caused.

“Unfortunately we can’t identify how many customers were impacted at this stage,” the statement concluded.