The email: What PR man told INM chairman about Naughten

This is the full text of the email sent to then Independent News & Media chairman Leslie Buckley by public relations executive Nigel Heneghan at 9.36am on November 12th, 2016. It refers to the conversation Eoghan Ó Neachtain, director of public relations at Mr Heneghan’s PR firm, had with Minister for Communications Denis Naughten the previous afternoon about the minister’s view of INM’s proposed takeover of the regional newspaper group, Celtic Media, after the decision of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission not to block the proposed acquisition.

Mr Buckley forwarded the email to businessman Denis O’Brien, a 29.9 per cent shareholder in INM, at 10.07am with the note: “FYI - Leslie”

Dear Leslie,

Note the attached article on the acquisition of CMG [Celtic Media Group] in the Irish Times this morning.

The information, following Eoghan’s call with the Minister which happened yesterday afternoon, is based on advice from his officials, he will pass it to the Broadcasting Commission [sic] of Ireland for review, because of the overall ownership of print and broadcast titles by DOB [Denis O’Brien]. To be treated as highly confidential, as the Minister has not been officially informed yet of the CCPC decision.

Kind regards

Nigel