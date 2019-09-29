Swimmer dies after getting into difficulty near Forty Foot

A man in his late 50s has died after getting into difficulty while swimming off Sandycove, south Dublin.

Emergency services and the Coast Guard were called to an incident near the Forty Foot, a popular swimming spot at Sandycove, at about 2.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

The man had gotten into difficulty while out swimming, and a number of people went to his assistance.

Coast Guard units took the man from the water to the shore at Sandycove Point, where he was taken to St Vincent’s hospital by ambulance.

A Garda spokeswoman later confirmed the man had died.

“A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court. Investigations ongoing,” the spokeswoman said.