Sunshine on the way in Ireland with temperatures to reach 27 degrees

Ireland will get some respite from the colder, wetter summer so far with sunshine set to kick in towards the end of the week as temperatures reach up to 27 degrees on Thursday.

Thursday and Friday nights will be “notably mild”, according to a Met Éireann spokesperson, with minimum temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees, as “temperatures soar” during the days.

Ulster and south-western areas will experience the warmest weather this week, but the entirety of the country is expected to receive its fair share of sun.

It comes as two weather warnings were in place on Sunday, as heavy rain hit the country on Sunday and Monday. Rainfall totals of 25-40mm were seen in some areas.

It was typical of a wet summer where more rain fell in the first 12 days of June this year than it did in all of June and July last year.

Thundery showers

Heavy, thundery showers in Dublin and beyond should ease as evening rolls in, with highs of between 18 and 22 degrees. Winds should stay light, with mist and fog patches settling in overnight.

As the week goes on, each day will get progressively warmer. The heavy rainfall should lift by Tuesday, scattered showers will interrupt bouts of sunshine. Temperature could reach up to 23 degrees.

With a calm, north-easterly breeze, Wednesday will feel warmer again, with temperatures inching up by a degree or so. While the odd shower might break out, the day will be mostly dry with good sunshine.

Mercury levels will peak on Thursday and Friday, before a return to more damp, showery weather. As winds blow in from the southwest, the hot weather will shift eastward and temperatures should shift back down to around 22 degrees.