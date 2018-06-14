Storm Hector leaves 35,000 premises without power

Some 35,000 premises have been left without power as a result of Storm Hector.

The storm made landfall in the early hours of Thursday morning, bringing down trees which in turn brought down power lines.

A status orange wind warning was issued for counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo from 9pm on Wednesday to 10am on Thursday, with wind gusts of up to 125km/h.

The counties most impacted include Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan. High spring tides are likely to coincide with the strongest winds, leading to a risk of coastal flooding and mountainous waves.

Donegal Bay, Clew Bay in Co Mayo and Galway Bay were among the coastal areas most at risk.

The highest wind speed was r at Mace Head, Galway, with a gust of 111 km/h recorded at 3am on Thursday morning.

Mean wind speeds of between 65km/h and 80km/h were experienced at different stations on the west coast.

ESB Network spokeswoman Bernardine Maloney said crews are mobilised and are working towards restoring power to all impacted families over the course of Thursday.

She told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that it was mainly fallen trees that had caused the power outages across the country. The worst affected areas were in the North West.

She pointed out that there was the added problem that the trees have summer foliage.

However, she explained that in many instances one fallen tree was having an impact on numerous customers, so once that tree was cleared power could be restored swiftly.

“We expect to have power back to everyone by this evening.”

In Donegal the N56 is impassable at Stragraddy in Termon due to a fallen tree. In Inishowen there is a fallen tree and electricity pole on the Gleneely Road (R238) in Moville.

In Monaghan the N2 is down to one lane between Emyvale and Aughnacloy at Elvey due to a fallen tree. There is serious damage to the surface of the Ballybay Road (R183) outside Clones due to the severe weather.

There are reports of trees being down in the midlands and a tree is blocking the Castlepollard-Delvin Road, the Portarlington road out of Tullamore and the Ratoath-Curragha road in Meath.

There are also reports of a tree partially blocking the N4 eastbound at Enfield.

The status orange warning remained in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo and a status yellow wind warning was in place for counties Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare and Kerry until 10am on Thursday.

It is now located 300 nautical kilometres to the north of Ireland and the winds have started to die down.

Cool blustery conditions will follow in its wake and temperatures on Friday will only be between 13 and 17 degrees. Showers are forecast for both Saturday and Sunday with rainfall close to average for the time of year.

Have you been affected by Storm Hector? Send us your stories and photographs by email to newsdesk@irishtimes.com.