Steady drop in number of Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals, new HSE figures show

A total of 123 people with confirmed cases of Covid-19 are in hospitals across the state, down from 182 this time last week and 618 a month ago, figures released by the Health Service Executive show.

The steady decline in hospitalisations comes as the government announced plans to accelerate elements of the roadmap for exiting lockdown, partially driven by positive data which suggests the coronavirus is largely suppressed in the community.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin accounts for the largest single share of confirmed Covid cases, with 31. A further 19 are in Tallaght, and 10 in Galway.

The HSE figures, which are current up to 8pm on Friday night, show that there are a further 223 suspected cases of Covid-19 across the hospital system. Some 57 of these cases are in Limerick, with another 27 at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

The 24 hours leading up to 8pm last night saw just six new hospital admissions for Covid-19, compared to eight a week ago and 27 on June 6th. The HSE figures also show a total of 103 vacant critical care beds across the system. A total of 37 Covid-19 cases are in critical care, with 10 further suspected cases also in intensive care units across the country.

Some 23 confirmed Covid-19 patients are on ventilators, alongside a further six suspected cases. Eight of the confirmed cases in critical care are in the Mater, with a further six in St James’s, and five each in Beaumont and Tallaght Hospitals.

Meanwhile, one further death from coronavirus was recorded in Northern Ireland on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 537.

The North’s Department of Health made the announcement on Saturday afternoon.

In the Republic, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) confirmed on Friday that a further seven people with the disease had died, bringing the total to 1,670. A total of 28 new cases were also confirmed, with 25,163 now diagnosed as having had the disease across the country.

Data released by the Central Statistics Office on Friday shows that cities continue to account for an outsized proportion of Covid-19 confirmed cases, with 44 per cent of all cases accounted for by the one-third of the population which lives in cities.

Dublin continues to be worst hit by the virus with 15 deaths in the last week. It is the only county to record more than four new deaths each week for the past three weeks.

The data shows that the overall share of new Covid-19 cases attributed to city dwellers has fallen, however, as the disease spread across the country.