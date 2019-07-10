Stack family gets apology from Garda Commissioner over handling of case

The family of murdered prison officer Brian Stack have received an apology from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris over how the force handled the case.

Following a meeting between the Stack family and Mr Harris this morning, the Commissioner said in a statement: “I offered the Stack family an apology for the failings and shortcomings in the investigation. I fully acknowledge that these matters are serious and had a detrimental impact on the investigation”.

In a statement this morning, the family had called for an apology to be given and argued that the original investigation was flawed. “The Commissioner has recently received a final report from the (National Bureau of Criminal Investigation) team who have been carrying out the most recent investigation into the murder following the Serious Crime Review Team’s report which identified194 errors in the original investigation,” the family said in a statement.

After the event, which was also attended by senior detectives, Mr Harris also said that “the investigation remains open and An Garda Síochána would appeal for anyone with information in relation to the murder of Mr Brian Stack to come forward.”

Before the meeting, Mr Stack’s son Austin said that the family wanted answers about what he said was key material evidence and fingerprints have gone missing, claimed that eyewitnesses were not interviewed, and that critical intelligence was passed to Gardaí in 1990 but was not acted on and was “suppressed”.

Austin Stack alleged that three separate Garda investigations have been carried out in an “uncooperative, disingenuous and disgraceful manner”. The Stack family are seeking a copy of the Serious Crime Review team report, the statement said. “The family await to see if the commissioner will formally apologise for the way this case has been handled by the organisation since 1983.”