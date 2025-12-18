Pâté and quail eggs recalled in food safety alerts

Quail eggs: The FSAI has recalled 20-packs from the Quail.ie Always Fresh brand that have best-before dates up to and including January 10th

Shoppers looking to spruce up their Christmas grocery list with pâté and quail eggs are being asked to take care after a food safety recall.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has told shops to remove two varieties of a fish pâté from their shelves after it was found to have undeclared ingredients that could trigger allergic reactions.

Batches of Le Paysan Smoked Salmon pâté and Le Paysan Smoked Mackerel pâté were distributed to retailers with labels that failed to specify that sulphur dioxide was among the ingredients.

They also failed to emphasise that milk was one of the ingredients.

Both are common allergens that could make people who are sensitive to them sick if consumed.

Eighteen batches of the 100g jars of pâté with use-by dates between next January and April have been recalled.

Separately, the FSAI has recalled 20-packs of quail eggs from the Quail.ie Always Fresh brand because of concerns around salmonella contamination.

The batches of concern all have best-before dates up to and including January 10th, 2026.

The FSAI advised that anyone who has bought the eggs should not eat them, while anyone who has eaten them should watch out for symptoms.

People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection but this can range between six and 72 hours.

Diarrhoea is the most common symptom but the bacteria can also cause fever, headache and stomach cramps and can be serious enough to require hospitalisation.