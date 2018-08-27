Speaking clock silenced forever by Eir due to declining call volume

Its patter was limited, its reliability unquestioned, but now the Speaking Clock has been silenced forever.

After decades in which it relayed the current time to callers who dialled 1911, telecom provider Eir stopped the service on Monday.

During its peak, the service attracted close to three million calls annually, according to a company spokeswoman.

Providing a reason for the termination, the she said, “Technology has moved on and the proliferation of mobile phones and gadgets has caused a steady, predictable decline in the numbers of people using the service. Although the 1911 number still receives calls daily, it’s a very small number that does not justify maintaining the system.”

The discontinuation of the service isn’t a total surprise; around six months ago, Eir began to let users know, via the service itself, that the Speaking Clock would terminate on August 27th.