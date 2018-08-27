Church should ‘willingly’ contribute to Tuam reparations, Zappone says

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone has told Pope Francis that she believes the Catholic Church should “contribute substantially to the cost” of righting the wrongs of what happened at the Tuam mother and baby home.

The Minister said there was a “clear sense of recognition” on the pope’s face when she mentioned the Co Galway home to him during his visit to Ireland at the weekend.

Ms Zappone said she told the pope in person, and in a letter, that she hopes the Catholic Church will make reparation to the women and babies who lived in the Co Galway home, where significant quantities of infant bones were found in a series of chambers which may have formed part of sewage treatment works.

Historian Catherine Corless Corless has found death certificates for 796 infants who died at the between 1925 and 1961. However, she has been unable to find burial records for most of that number, and believes a full exhumation at the site should take place to establish how many may have been buried there, which would in turn inform how many may have been sent for adoption after death certificates were falsified.

A vigil was held at the site during the pope’s visit at the weekend.

“It is my strong conviction that given the role of the church in this shameful chapter of recent Irish history it must play a practical role in addressing the hurt and damage,” Ms Zappone said in her letter to the pope, which was released by her department on Monday.

“I believe that the church should contribute substantially to the cost of whatever option is decided by the Government. This should be done willingly, unconditionally and quickly. Nothing less will demonstrate remorse.”

Five options for the Tuam site - ranging from leaving the area undisturbed and returning it to Galway County Council to transforming it into a memorial, to exhumation of the remains there and burying them elsewhere, to further examination, full exhumation and DNA analysis - were recommended to Ms Zappone in an expert technical group report published last December.

‘Important’

Ms Zappone said she spoke to the pope in Italian, which she had practiced for days, but that he responded to her in English. She said she told the pontiff the issue of the Tuam home “is important”.

She added: “He looked into my eyes and said ‘thank you for saying that’.”

Ms Zappone said there had been a “clear sense of recognition” on his face when she mentioned the mother and baby home.

She added that she was “blown away” when he later referenced their conversation during his speech in Dublin Castle.

The pope on Sunday night said he would “study” a memo given to him by Ms Zappone on the Tuam home. “It touched my heart, that is why I wanted to repeat it during my speech [at Dublin Castle],” he told journalists on the plane back to Rome.

“I had never heard of these mothers, they call it the laundromat of women where an unwed woman is pregnant and goes into these hospitals, I don’t know what they call them, schools, run by the nuns and then they gave children to the people in adoption,” he continued.

“It was for me painful [TO HEAR]but with the awareness that I have could help clear these things up.”

President Michael D Higgins, who spoke with the pope in Spanish, told Ms Zappone that the Pope had been grateful for the direct way she spoke with him.

Ms Zappone said she knew it was important to follow up so she had compiled a letter which she asked to be given to the pope’s people. She said she was certain he was hearing what people of Tuam are saying.

“He’s hearing the message and that’s the most important thing.”

Burial site

The Minister has already said that a recommendation on the future of the burial site is expected to be announced in early autumn after she brings a memo Cabinet. She told a public meeting in Tuam last month that it was her personal opinion that the possibility of exhumation and reinterment of the bodies in a respectful and sensitive manner should be investigated.

She said she was willing to introduce any legislation required to ensure the approach decided on could be carried out. However, it is clear she is also seeking to establish costs with the Catholic church.

Spekaing on Monday, Ms Corless said the church could no longer ignore the Tuam home as a result of Ms Zappone’s intervention. She said it was not unrealistic to expect the church to contribute towards the cost of reparations.

“Perhaps now justice will be done at last,” she told RTE’s News at One.

She said relatives of those who died in the home “want to see their brothers and sisters removed from the sewer area”.