Solicitor arrested in investigation of fraudulent insurance claims

Gardaí have arrested a solicitor in Cork for questioning as part on an ongoing investigation into fraudulent insurance claims.

Detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau met the solicitor, who is in his 30s, by appointment in Cork this morning and arrested him for questioning.

He was brought to Togher Garda Station where he is being detained. He can be held for up to 24 hours.

The arrest of the Cork solicitor is the second arrest by detectives from GNECB in the investigation and follows the arrest of a man in Dublin in June 2020, also for questioning about insurance fraud.

Gardaí said one file on the matter has already been sent to the DPP seeking directions to charge and a further file will be prepared and submitted once this aspect of the investigation is complete.