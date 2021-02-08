Snow forecast this week with up to 5cm expected in areas on Thursday

Large parts of the country will get snow on Tuesday with cold, easterly winds bringing wintery showers in off the Irish Sea.

Snow has already fallen in Co Meath on Monday and parts of Ulster and Leinster are likely to see further snow showers later in the day.

Snow will fall overnight in Ulster and north Leinster and the wintery showers, falling as sleet or snow, will spread inland on Tuesday.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) shows snow falling on Monday night along the east coast from Antrim down to Wicklow and into the midlands as far as Co Offaly.

There will be two separate bands of snow on Tuesday one across the middle of the country stretching as far as Galway and a second along the south coast in Munster.

What snow will fall on Tuesday may stay on the ground in places because temperatures will only be between 1 and 3 degrees during the week.

“You could see Dublin get up to 3cm on Tuesday. You could be seeing snow on the ground,” said Met Éireann forecaster Linda Hughes.

Wednesday will see a similar pattern but on Wednesday night a weather front from the Atlantic will hit the cold air from the east.

“We are looking for proper accumulations on Thursday. We are looking at 5cm on Thursday widely. We should seeing lying snow on Thursday,” she said.

“At the moment the south and southeast are looking at the highest accumulations. I expect that to change quite a lot in the coming days.”

Ms Hughes said there was uncertainty about what happens after that with warmer air likely to follow on behind, though parts of Leinster and Ulster could see the snow linger.

In its meteorological commentary on Met Éireann website, forecaster Matthew Martin said the difference between the sea temperature which is 8 degrees and the upper air temperature which is minus 10 degrees is 18 degrees. The differential for moisture off the sea to fall as snow is 13 degrees.

He said it should be “sufficient to create some snow showers over the coming days”.

He added: “Current projections indicate a spell of sleet and snow spreading north-eastwards over Ireland on Thursday and into Friday bringing accumulations of snow to many areas. However, the snow may transition to rain in some southern and western parts as milder air attempts to move in from the Atlantic.”

In Britain Storm Darcy has brought snow to large parts of England and Wales. It has been dubbed “Beast from the East II”. It is also hampering the rollout of the vaccine in parts of England.