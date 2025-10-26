Sectarian abuse ‘never okay’, says Mary Lou McDonald after Heather Humphreys targeted

Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald said there was 'a piece of work to be done' on inclusivity on the island of Ireland. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Sectarian abuse is “never acceptable”, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said after a presidential candidate said she was subjected to “awful” comments.

Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys was defeated by left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly in the presidential election this weekend.

The Ulster Presbyterian came under attack early in the campaign when much was made of her husband’s membership 50 years ago of the Orange Order – a membership that lapsed once the Troubles started.

In more recent days, she was criticised for speaking at an Ulster Unionists lunch in Fermanagh as an Irish government minister, even though her speech dealt with efforts to increase cross-Border co-operation.

Ms Humphreys said on Saturday that her family was the target of abuse during the campaign.

She said Unionists in Northern Ireland were shocked by the level of sectarian abuse that was levelled during the campaign wondering “what hope have the rest of us”, Ms Humphreys said.

Speaking at the Cavan-Monaghan count centre in Ballyhaise on Saturday, she said she had faced sustained sectarian abuse during the campaign, though her campaign team had protected her from much of it.

The level of sectarian abuse expressed against her online was “very difficult”, she said. “My family and I, but especially my family, were subjected to some absolutely awful sectarian abuse. I was disappointed, because as a country I thought we had moved on from that.”

[ Unionists shocked by level of sectarian abuse during election, says HumphreysOpens in new window ]

Asked about the abuse directed at Ms Humphreys, Ms McDonald said there is a “piece of work to be done” on inclusivity on the island of Ireland.

Ms McDonald, whose party supported Ms Connolly, said: “Sectarian abuse is never acceptable, it’s never okay.”

In an interview with BBC Northern Ireland, she added: “We have to conduct ourselves in a way that is respectful and not just tolerant but inclusive and genuinely open to people all across the island of all traditions.

“I think there is a piece of work to be done now, and I feel very sure that Catherine as uachtaráin will lead substantially on this in having those open, respectful conversations.” – Additional reporting PA