Dog lost for two weeks found in Wicklow mountains

A dog who was lost in the snowy Wicklow mountains for two weeks was found and reunited with her owners this weekend.

Jean-Francois Bonnet and Ciara Nolan were out for a hike on Lugnaquilla, close to where they live in Co Wicklow on Saturday.

Near the summit they found an eight-year-old golden retriever called Neesha, who was “frozen”.

She was cold and weak and could not bark or stand, they said.

The couple gave her clothes and carried her back down the mountain, a journey of about 10km.

Mr Bonnet said the couple hike there quite often and know the area well, but the weather was bad and visibility “wasn’t great”.

“We were almost at the top when my girlfriend Ciara screamed ‘there is a dog, there is a dog’. And that poor thing was curled up against the rock,” he told East Coast FM.

“She was petrified and freezing cold. She didn’t even have the energy to bark or stand. We tried to get her to walk but she couldn’t stand so we covered her in our spare clothes. We gave her some food. Ciara put her on my back, and we started going down the mountain, but it was very icy and rocky, so we fell a few times.”

Well done to Ciara Nolan past pupil of 2006, who, along with Jean Francois Bonnet rescued a dog called Naoise, on Lugnaquilla last Saturday. Naoise, had gone missing two weeks earlier in the mountains. After a fortnight missing, the owners are thrilled to get her back. Great news pic.twitter.com/SnLMgwcd67 — Mount Anville Secondary School (@mtanville) February 8, 2021

The couple then decided to strap Neesha to Mr Bonnet’s backpack instead of carrying her.

“[Ciara] used her scarf to make a little nest for her. And we walked for about four or five hours to get back to the road. We were very happy to be there at the right time and find her.”

They brought the dog to their house, where they fed her and warmed her up. The pair then contacted an animal rescue group, which managed to track down her owners.

Mr Bonnet said after being reunited with her owner, Neesha was brought to the vet to treat some cuts she had on her legs from the rocks. Neesha was prescribed antibiotics and Mr Bonnet said she should be okay.

‘An absolute nightmare’

Speaking on the same programme, the owner Erina O’Shea Goetelen said the past two weeks had been “an absolute nightmare”. The family had taken their two dogs on a walk to the hills two weeks ago.

“They were let off the leash so they could have a bit of freedom, roll around in the snow and explore. They were heading back down, and they said they should put them back on the lead. But a deer popped out and the two of them bolted after the deer,” she said.

“My husband and my two kids tried to run after them but they were too fast. Then they lost sight of them towards the forest.”

The family members continued their journey home, believing that’s where the dogs where headed. But when they arrived at their house, there was no sign of them.

The family members returned to the forest trails to try and find them but they still could not locate them.

The next day, when they resumed their search, they found Harley, their other dog, waiting at their car, but there was still no sign of Neesha.

“At this stage we just couldn’t understand where she was. We even got a drone out,” Mrs O’Shea Goetelen said.

“We had just about given up hope that day on Saturday and when I got Ciara’s message that she found our golden retriever . . . we were just so, so happy. They were just absolutely amazing. We can’t thank them enough.”

A video of the rescue has been widely viewed and shared online, with some 350,000 views on TikTok and 200,000 views on Twitter.