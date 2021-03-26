Sleet, hail and thunderstorms forecast as weather set to turn

The weather is set to take a turn on Friday, with Met Éireann predicting an afternoon and evening of hail, with a risk of isolated thunderstorms in parts of the State.

The country is in for a wet couple of days, with Friday’s showery skies expected to set the tone for the rest of the weekend and the start of next week.

The State meteorological service says the rain showers are due to become more persistent and squally as the day progresses. Overnight some of the showers will be heavy, with chances of hail, sleet, snow and isolated thunderstorms.

Met Éireann meteorologist Matthew Martin said polar air sweeping in on Friday is bringing with it wintry showers and some frost tonight. Moderate westerly winds will be strong at times along the Atlantic coast, with lowest temperatures of between -1 and 3 degrees. The showers and winds will ease gradually through the night, paving the way for clear skies by Saturday morning.

Saturday will start “relatively bright, with some sunshine” Mr Martin said, but this will soon “go downhill” with rain pushing in from the Atlantic. Clouds will build from the West, with some gales hitting Atlantic counties.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will punctuate the afternoon and evening, turning heavy on occasions. Highest temperatures will reach between 8 and 11 degrees in moderate and fresh winds.

“It looks like the rain will stay with us on Saturday night and really into Sunday,” Mr Martin said. Rain will be heaviest in the West but spread from there across the country.

Leinster and the Southeast will reap the best of the frugal sunshine. Temperatures could hit between 12 and 14 degrees on Sunday, possibly reaching 15 degrees in Dublin.

Next week will bring more of the same damp and drizzle, particularly in northern and western areas, but Met Éireann says current indications suggest mid-week will turn drier but much cooler.