Sinn Féin receives private donation of £1.5 million

Sinn Féin has received a private donation of £1.5 million (€1.65m), which is believed to be the biggest ever such contribution to a Northern Ireland political party.

Sinn Féin received the money as a bequest by William E Hampton, the North’s Electoral Commission reported on Thursday.

The money was paid in two instalments of £1 million and £500,000 in April and May this year.

Sinn Féin welcomed the funding from the late Mr Hampton, who was registered as an elector in the United Kingdom.

“Sinn Féin can confirm that it received a significant donation from a party supporter who passed away,” a spokesman said on Thursday.

“We’re obviously pleased that he has chosen to bequest this sum to the party and it’s a positive boost to Sinn Féin in working towards Irish unity and towards our political objectives,” he added.

“We are in full compliance with the requirements of the Electoral Commission on all of this,” said the spokesman.

The donation was disclosed in the Electoral Commission’s list of donations and payments from public funds to Northern Ireland parties in the second quarter of this year.

Eight political parties registered in Northern Ireland accepted a total of £1,839,973 in donations and public funds in that period.

The only private donations were the £1.5 million to Sinn Féin and a £2,000 payment to the Ulster Unionist Party.

Public funds come from the House of Commons, the House of Lords, the Northern Assembly and from the Electoral Commission.

Under commission rules donations and public funds of more than £7,500 must be disclosed.

Between the private and public payments Sinn Féin received a total of £1,591,696 in the second quarter of 2019.

The next highest recipient, purely of public funds, was the DUP receiving, £152,737.

The SDLP accepted £27,564; the UUP £25,561; Alliance £19,403; the Greens £11,712; the Traditional Unionist Voice party £6,886; People Before Profit £4,414.