Shannon to feature in ‘World’s Most Scenic River Journeys’

The river Shannon is to feature in a one-hour episode of the series World’s Most Scenic River Journeys,which airs tonight on Britain’s Channel 5 television.

An audience of two million people is expected to tune in to watch the “Shannon River” episode of the popular TV series narrated by actor Bill Nighy. The episode will be broadcast at 8pm on Friday night.

Previous episodes of the programme have featured rivers from the Hudson in New York State to the Spey in Scotland and the Niagara, part of which forms the border between the United States of America and Canada, among others.

In this evening’s one-hour episode, Bill Nighy brings viewers along the Shannon, from its source at the Shannon Pot right down to Loop Head, where the river meets the Atlantic Ocean.

Viewers will see stand-up paddle boarding on Lough Allen, a boat tour from Carrick-On-Shannon and a Viking ship tour to Clonmacnoise, as well as JJ Hough’s Singing Pub in Banagher, Holy Island on Lough Derg, the Ardnacrusha Power Station and the Foynes Flying Boats and Maritime Museum.

Tourism Ireland, which supported the filming of the programme last October, says the episode will showcase “the spectacular scenery and the wealth of things to see and do all along the river”.

The episode will highlight the history and heritage of the Shannon and feature a number of people who live and work along the river.

“With up to 2 million people across Britain set to watch this evening’s programme, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on Ireland and the River Shannon - reminding viewers about our wonderful landscape and spectacular scenery, as well as highlighting our fantastic outdoor activities on the Shannon and the history and heritage of the river”said Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s head of operations in Great Britain.