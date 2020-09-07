SF, SDLP and Alliance warn Johnson he cannot renege on withdrawal deal

Sinn Féin, the SDLP and the Alliance Party have warned the British government it cannot renege on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement following reports it is planning new legislation to override parts of the deal.

According to the Financial Times, the UK is considering using sections of a bill due to be published on Wednesday to “eliminate the legal force of parts of the withdrawal agreement”, including those involving state aid and Northern Ireland customs.

This would undermine the Northern Ireland Protocol - the EU-UK agreement which avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland.

However, the DUP’s Brexit spokesperson, Sammy Wilson MP, said while he could not comment in detail without having seen the legislation, “if there are attempts to deal with some aspects of the Northern Ireland Protocol then that’s a gain for unionists.”

This was, he said, “also partly a result of the lobbying we have done to highlight the problems which this is going to cause politically [and] economically for Northern Ireland and I think we’ve got the message over to the government that the Northern Ireland Protocol does not just impact on Northern Ireland, it impacts on the rest of the United Kingdom. we will see just how extensive the changes are going to be.”

The DUP is opposed to the Withdrawal Agreement and to the Protocol because it places a customs border down the Irish Sea.

The North’s deputy first minister, Michelle O’Neill, described the potential new legislation as a “treacherous betrayal” which would inflict “irreversible harm” on the all-Ireland economy and the Good Friday [Belfast] Agreement.

To do so, she said, would be to act “without any thought or regard for its impact on the North,” and she warned that with the “clock ticking” on UK-EU negotiations to reach a trade agreement before the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31st, “time is of the essence to conclude negotiations on the future economic partnership and fully implement the Irish protocol.”

The SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood, accused the British government of attempting to renege on the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement, which he said would “shred” its international credibility and could lead to the return of a hard Border.

“People, businesses and communities in Northern Ireland are again being placed in extreme jeopardy as part of a political gambit by this inept government,” he said.

“We’re back to where we were a year ago - this [British] government threatening a hard border in Ireland in the pursuit of some meaningless concept of sovereignty.

“These moves should send a very clear message to every international trading partner that the British Government is courting,” he said. “[The UK prime minister, Boris] Johnson is fundamentally untrustworthy and will renege on any commitment he makes if he senses some domestic advantage.”

Sammy Wilson also expressed caution, telling The Irish Times that “the worst scenario is that this is simply a cynical ploy by the government to cover-up for a sell-out which they’re going to engage in similar to last year,” he said.

“If he [Boris Johnson]is playing for real this time, then I think the outcome could be very beneficial for Northern Ireland and could also be very beneficial for those of us who believe in a proper Brexit,” he said.

The Alliance Party’s deputy leader, Stephen Farry MP, called on the UK government to “urgently confirm its full commitment to the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Good Friday Agreement.”

He emphasised the protocol was part of a binding international agreement, and said warned that “the longer the legitimate fears and concerns go unaddressed, damage to good faith and trust will grow.

“If the UK followed through with unilaterally abandoning even parts of its commitments in the Withdrawal Agreement,” he said, this would have “huge consequences” for the Belfast Agreement, the border, the UK’s international reputation and the future UK-EU relationship.

The Ulster Unionist Party leader, Steve Aiken, said on Twitter he would wait for the detail but “any moves on removing impact of Irish Sea Border will be very welcome in NI, for business and consumers.”