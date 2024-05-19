Tony O’Reilly: President leads tributes to businessman who ‘touched so many aspects of Irish life’

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to businessman Tony O’Reilly following news of his death on Saturday after a short illness.

In a statement, the President spoke of Mr O’Reilly’s innovation in “so many aspects of Irish life” and described him as a man of “great personal charm”.

Mr O’Reilly served as chief executive and chairman of the US food company Heinz, and he used his significant wealth to invest in Irish companies including Waterford Glass and the Independent newspaper group. He was also a founder of the Ireland Funds, a global fundraising and philanthropic network.

“There were so many aspects of Irish life that Anthony O’Reilly touched in an innovative and changing way that his passing will draw tributes from so many that knew him and worked with him,” Mr Higgins said.

“It is understandable that the positive contribution in terms of utilising the Irish diaspora at a time of Ireland’s difficulties, through the Ireland Funds and the impact which that made on a North/South basis, will be at the top of most people’s list of the contributions that he made.

“The innovation that was part of all of his life extended from the application of science and technology, sport, the labyrinthine nature of commerce and the ever tumultuous space that constituted newspaper ownership at home and abroad, to what was a personal commitment to staying with what he saw as a symbolic Irish activity in Waterford Crystal,” the President continued.

Mr Higgins also gave mention to Mr O’Reilly’s significant philanthropic initiatives.

“His life was, by any measure, a full one and he will be missed by all of those who knew him. I send my sympathies to his family,” the President added.

A family spokesman confirmed on Saturday that Mr O’Reilly died at 88 years old in St Vincent’s hospital.

“In the coming days there will be many worthy tributes made to Tony O’Reilly’s unique and extraordinary achievements in the fields of business and sport,” Mr O’Reilly’s family said in a statement.

“As well as his extraordinary philanthropic vision which was best evidenced by the establishment of the Ireland Funds at a dark time in this island’s history.

“But, for us, he was a dearly-loved dad and a grandad. He lived one of the great lives and we were fortunate to spend time with him in recent weeks as that great life drew to a close,” they said.

Mr O’Reilly’s death has drawn tributes from the across the political sphere, with Taoiseach Simon Harris describing him as “a giant of sport, business and media”.

“He was a trailblazer who aimed big on the international business scene. Through his work in the UK, US and Ireland he forged a path that many other international business figures from Ireland would follow,” Mr Harris said.

“Modern-day Ireland likes to see itself as an island in the centre of the world – Tony O’Reilly was one of the first Irish businesspeople to truly believe that,” Mr Harris said.

“In a life so varied it is hard to focus on one area; however, Tony O’Reilly’s founding of the Ireland Funds with the late Dan Rooney had a transformative effect on the island of Ireland.”

Mr Harris added: “Tony O’Reilly was a giant and his passing will be felt by the many people he encountered in his long life. My thoughts are especially with his children and grandchildren at this sad time.”

In a post on X, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he was “saddened” to learn of O’Reilly’s death, describing him as “a pioneering spirit who had an extraordinary impact on Irish business, sport, media and society”.

“Through the Ireland Funds, Tony changed the global narrative on peace and reconciliation on this island. My deepest sympathies to his children, family and friends,” Mr Martin said.