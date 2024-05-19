Tony O’Reilly in pictures: from sports fields to gilded corporate boardrooms to financial implosion

Businessman Tony O’Reilly (88), who died on Saturday in St Vincent’s hospital in Dublin after a short illness, was the ‘Golden Boy’ of Irish commerce.

He made his name as a rugby star before Heinz and Independent News & Media brought him wealth and power beyond any contemporary.

O’Reilly used his wealth made as chief executive and chairman of the US food company to invest in Irish companies including Waterford Glass and the Independent group.

Losses suffered by the Irish companies contributed to O’Reilly losing much of his wealth later in life, however.

Tony O'Reilly at the age of 31. Photograph: Jimmy McCormack/The Irish Times

At training with the Irish rugby team before a match with France at Lansdowne Road. Photograph: Jimmy McCormack/The Irish Times

Tony O'Reilly, president of Heinz, at a conference held by the Commercial Agricultural Graduates' Organisation in Dublin in 1974. Photograph: Paddy Whelan/The Irish Times

The chairman, president and chief executive of Heinz at the opening of a new Heinz factory in Dundalk. Photograph: Pat Langan/The Irish Times

The former chief executive of Independent News & Media. Photograph: Paul Faith/PA Wire

Tony O'Reilly at the opening of a new Independent News & Media printing plant in Newry, Co Down, on April 20th, 2007. Photograph: Julien Behal/PA Wire

Seamus Mallon (left) and Tony O'Reilly at the opening of a new £20 million Independent News & Media printing plant in Newry, Co Down. Photograph: Julien Behal/PA Wire

Tony O'Reilly, chairman of the Heinz Company, at the Incorporated Law Society in 1990 with Muiris O'Ceidigh (left) from Galway and Ernest Margetson, president of the Incorporated Law Society. Photograph: Joe St Leger

Gavin O'Reilly, group operating officer, and Tony O'Reilly, chief executive of Independent News & Media, at the group's AGM in London, 2008. Photograph: Alan Betson

Speaking at the Independent News & Media group's AGM in Dublin in 2006. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill