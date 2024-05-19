Tony O’Reilly in pictures: from sports fields to gilded corporate boardrooms to financial implosion

Businessman Tony O’Reilly (88), who died on Saturday in St Vincent’s hospital in Dublin after a short illness, was the ‘Golden Boy’ of Irish commerce.
He made his name as a rugby star before Heinz and Independent News & Media brought him wealth and power beyond any contemporary.
O’Reilly used his wealth made as chief executive and chairman of the US food company to invest in Irish companies including Waterford Glass and the Independent group.
Losses suffered by the Irish companies contributed to O’Reilly losing much of his wealth later in life, however.