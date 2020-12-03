Second Covid-19 vaccine could be authorised within ‘days’, says North’s health Minister

British medical regulators may be in a position to approve a second Covid-19 vaccine within “days”, the North’s health Minister Robin Swann has told the Stormont Assembly health scrutiny committee.

Next week Northern Ireland is due to see the start of the rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which was approved on Wednesday, with 12,000 mostly frontline health workers due to be immunised before Christmas.

News of the authorisation came in the week when the North’s Department of Health’s death toll passed 1,000.

On Thursday the department reported 11 more Covid deaths, taking the total to 1,026.

The Northern Executive was meeting through Thursday to discuss whether the current extended two-week lockdown can end on Friday week, December 11th, as planned.

Latest figures show that over the past week the incidence of the virus in Northern Ireland has reached a plateau rather than dropped.

The department reported 456 new cases of the virus on Thursday taking the total to 53,728.

Hospital bed occupancy is at 100 per cent. There are 413 patients receiving Covid treatment with 38 in intensive care and 27 on ventilators.

The overall seven-day Covid figure for Northern Ireland has increased from 134 cases on Wednesday to 141 cases per 100,000 of population on Thursday.

Mr Swann told the Assembly’s health committee that a second vaccine could be authorised for use within “days” while adding that this was not a time for “societal complacency”.

“We must all remain vigilant to protect ourselves and the community around us,” he added.