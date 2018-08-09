Roy Keane reveals full line-up for Liam Miller match

The late Liam Miller’s former teammate at Manchester United and manager at Sunderland, Roy Keane, has announced the full line-up for the tribute match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Keane will captain the Manchester United Legends team which will take on a Celtic/Republic of Ireland side for the fundraiser on Tuesday, September 25th.

The line-up was announced at a briefing in the offices of O’Flynn Group in Ballincollig, Co. Cork, attended by Cork developer Michael O’Flynn, chairman of the organising committee and a neighbour of Miller in Ovens.

Tickets for the game will go on sale via ticket.ie on Monday, August 13th and will be variously priced ranging from €10 concession terrace tickets for OAPs and students to €90 premium level tickets in the South Stand at the 45,000 capacity GAA stadium.

The game was initially due to be held at the 7,300-capacity Turner’s Cross in Cork, with tickets selling out within minutes of going on sale in July.

The GAA was heavily criticised, especially on social media, over its initial refusal to allow the match to go ahead at the higher-capacity Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The organisation said it was prohibited under its rules from hosting games other than those under its control in its stadiums and grounds and this could only be changed by GAA Congress in February

But the match will go ahead there after the organisation performed a U-turn on the matter.

Miller died earlier this year from oesophageal cancer at the age of 36.

The Manchester United Legends are:

1. Roy Keane

2. Ryan Giggs

3. Nicky Butt

4. Ronny Johnsen

5. Paul Scholes

6. Denis Irwin

7. David May

8. Louis Saha

9. Rio Ferdinand

10. Quinton Fortune

11. Andy Cole

12. Michael Clegg

13. Mikael Silvestre

14. Kevin Pilkington (Goal Keeper)

15. Dion Dublin

16. Roy Carroll (GK)

17. Gary Neville

18. Alan Smith

The Celtic/Republic of Ireland Legends are:

1. David Forde (GK)

2. Stephen Carr

3. Kevin Kilbane

4. Richard Dunne

5. Kenny Cunningham

6. Keith Andrews

7. Kevin Doyle

8. Stephen McPhail

9. Andy Reid

10. Robbie Keane

11. Damien Duff

12. Lee Carsley

13. Colin Healy

14. Shaun Maloney

15 Paul Lambert

16. John Hartson

17. Neil Lennon

18. Stylian Petrov

19. Shane Supple (GK)