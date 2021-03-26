Play dates ‘clearly’ a factor behind Covid-19 cases in children, says Reid

Play dates and house visits are driving increasing transmission of Covid-19 among children, rather than school attendance, chief executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said.

Speaking on Friday, Paul Reid said play dates were “very clearly” one of the factors behind an increase in the number of cases among younger children.

Mr Reid reiterated that the data showed Covid-19 was “not transmitting highly within schools”. Where confirmed cases were identified, testing showed infections were not being passed on at high rates, he said.

Feedback from public health doctors was clear that visits between households was a significant issue behind the spread of the virus, he said.

“People might be doing something they feel is quite innocent, but [the virus] transmits really quickly, it grabs the opportunity to transmit,” said Mr Reid.

The number of cases among younger children has risen by 40-60 per cent since the start of February.

Health officials have consistently maintained the reopening of schools has not been a driver of increased transmissions.

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) epidemiological modelling group, said the amount of testing of children had risen substantially in recent weeks.

There was a “much more complex set of interactions” behind the spike in infections among children than the fact schools had returned, he said on Thursday.

There are 308 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals as of 8pm on Thursday, according to the latest HSE operations report. Twenty-four patients with the virus had been admitted in the past day, it said.

Some 75 Covid-19 patients were being treated in intensive care units, with 53 of those on ventilators.

Meanwhile, Ministers have privately expressed concern over the marked increase in case numbers, as the Government prepares to decide on easing restrictions from April 5th.

Some Ministers did not discount the possibility of daily case numbers creeping close to the 1,000 mark in the coming days.

The Cabinet is to meet on Tuesday to decide on what restrictions may be eased. The 5km limit is expected to be lifted and some in Government think travel should then be allowed within county boundaries.