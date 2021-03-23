Oireachtas group told of keenness for all-island debate on Irish unity

There is now a burgeoning enthusiasm for “a wide, deep and inclusive citizens’ debate on Irish unification as a precursor to referendums North and South , according to the authors of an academic report commissioned by members of the European Parliament.

Report co-author Prof Colin Harvey of Queen’s University, Belfast , said Monday night’s RTÉ television discussion on Irish reunification was evidence of the desire for “preparedness” to engage in discussions on what a shared island might look like.

The discussion on the Claire Byrne Live show involved Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Gregory Campbell of the DUP, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald,

Prof Harvey said “not a week seems to go by” without the emergence of further contributions to the discussion.

He instanced a speech to be given at the University of Cambridge by Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan TD on Tuesday. Prof Harvey said Mr O’Callaghan is expected to suggest that one of the two chambers of an all-Ireland parliament could be based in Belfast. Mr O’Callaghan is also expected to say Unionists could be guaranteed cabinet positions, while the Irish Constitution might be rewritten comprehensively.

Prof Harvey also said a significant contribution to the debate is expected this week from the think tank Ireland’s Future, possibly as early as Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement on Tuesday morning Prof Harvey said those who advocate for a referendum on a united Ireland need to be prepared for the questions they would be asked on doorsteps.

Prof Harvey and his co-author, Belfast solicitor Mark Bassett, told the committee they wrote the report, the EU and Irish Unity: Planning and Preparing for Constitutional Changing Ireland in response to a commission from a committee of the European Parliament.

Document and politics

However, committee chairman Fergus O’Dowd asked about the logo of the European United Left/Nordic Green Left, a political group of the European Parliament. Mr O’Dowd asked if the report “was influenced by politics”. He was told it was an independent document and should be seen as one of a series of reports from the academic and solicitor.

However, the authors were told by Fianna Fáil Senator Niall Blaney that their report should have more fully consulted unionism. He said “the report does not give enough recognition to the background of the Good Friday Agreement”. While he himself was in favour of Irish unity, it was “not going to be so easily achieved” as the report suggested, he added.

Prof Harvey responded that the views of unionism were canvassed and there was a strong desire in “civil unionism” for a discussion on future constitutional arrangements.

Alliance Party member Stephen Farry MP told the committee there was a danger in “setting artificial timetables” to a referendum on unity. He said people in Northern Ireland are more interest in what the future might look like than the mechanics of how that might be achieved. He said the debate was “still fairly embryonic” and reminded the committee that the Belfast Agreement was “a conditions-led process not a date-led” one.