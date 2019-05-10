Oh! A deer, a southside deer - stray animal seen in Dublin may be household pet

Conservationists are mystified as to the presence of a young deer which has been seen wandering the Dart line in south Dublin.

The young Sika stag was spotted on Thursday at Glenageary station and again on Friday morning by commuters.

Irish Deer Commission spokesman Damien Hannigan said it is “highly unusual” for a deer to be found so far away from its nearest habitat which would be the Wicklow Mountains 10 kilometres away.

“We have seen deer turn up in Tallaght and other places on the fringes of the Dublin Mountains, but not this far from their habitat”.

He surmised that the deer must be a pet because a wild deer would run away from humans and a farmed deer would have a tag in its ear.

“This animal does not appear to be showing any signs of distress. The perception is that this is an animal which was held somewhere in captivity and then escaped. It is not a regular occurrence but we have seen people keep deer in captivity,” he said.

There were brief delays to Dart services through Dalkey and Glenageary on Thursday due to deer appearing on the platform.

Iarnród Éireann staff responded to try to move the deer to safety. It is likely that it will need darting and then netting before it can be captured.