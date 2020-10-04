NPHET meets due to mounting concern over rising Covid-19 cases

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met at short notice on Sunday amid mounting concern over rising levels of Covid-19 diagnosis.

It is understand the team met at noon on Sunday and the meeting is ongoing.

Government sources said the unusual weekend meeting - believed to be the first weekend meeting since the case surge in the spring - was prompted by significant concern relating to the recent rise in case numbers, as well as increasing levels of hospitalisations associated with the virus.

A Government source said immediate action was not expected arising from the meeting, with no plans to hold an incorporeal Cabinet meeting tonight.

However, a second Government source said on Sunday: “I think we are in difficulty. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see early moves.”

The meeting is being chaired by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, who has returned from an extended period of leave undertaken for personal reasons.

Currently, Dublin and Donegal are on level three of the Government’s five level plan.

HSE figures show there were a total of 132 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospital at 8pm on Saturday evening, an increase from 114 on Thursday. Statistics on Friday’s total were not immediately available on the HSE’s website.

There are 20 patients in intensive care.

Speaking earlier on Sunday, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said he was concerned by the growth in the virus in recent weeks

“The numbers are deeply concerning and the current trend we are witnessing is not sustainable,” he told RTÉ Radio’s This Week programme.

More to follow.