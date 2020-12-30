Northern Irish pianist and gymnast on British honours list

Concert pianist Barry Douglas was among more that 80 people from Northern Ireland who received awards in the British new year honours list.

Mr Douglas received a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for services to music and to community relations in Northern Ireland.

Champion gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, who will compete for Ireland in the next Olympics in Tokyo, was honoured with a BEM (Medallist of the Order of the British Empire) for services to gymnastics.

McClenaghan from Newtownards, Co Down, who has also competed for Northern Ireland is a Commonwealth and European pommel horse champion.

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan won bronze on the pommel horse at the World Championships in 2019. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Lord Diljit Singh Rana, one of Northern Ireland’s leading hoteliers was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for services to the business and economy in Northern Ireland.

Amanda McNamee, principal of Lagan College integrated school in Belfast was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to education.

Jonathan McMillen, an executive officer at the North’s Department for Communities, who works with the Syrian refugee project in Northern Ireland received a BEM for services to refugees.

Karen McDowell, a member of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was made an MBE for services to the North’s fire and rescue service and to the LGBTQ community.

Ms McDowell, a station commander from Dromore in Co Down, works to promote greater acceptance of transgender people.

Fiona Chamberlain, the former Crown Solicitor for Northern Ireland, received a CB (Order of the Bath), for public service, as did Derek Baker, permanent secretary of the North’s Department of Education.

David Lindsay, Lord-Lieutenant of Co Down, was made a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

The North’s chief social worker Sean Holland received a CBE.