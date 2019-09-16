No service on Luas Red Line between Blackhorse and Heuston
Passengers warned of delays as partial services continue
There are no Luas services running between Blackhorse and Heuston . File Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times
There are no Luas services running between Blackhorse and Heuston due to a failed tram at Suir Road.
All other stops on the red line are operating with a reduction in frequency.
Luas tickets can be used on Dublin Bus, the company has said. For more information, please go to the Luas website.