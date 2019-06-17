No heatwave in sight with showery, unsettled weather to continue

Sunshine returns to Ireland this week but the extended spells of dry and warm weather that dominated last summer are nowhere to be seen, with mixed and unsettled weather set to continue.

After a wet weekend, Met Éireann has predicted a return to more typical June weather, with temperatures rising by two or three degrees across the country. There will be no sign of any extended weather spells, as a mix of sunny and showery spells prevail.

More rain fell in the first 12 days of June this year than it did in all of June and July last year.

A blocked jet stream across the north Atlantic has caused cold and wet weather in June, according to Met Éireann, called the “omega block”.

Last summer, Ireland was basking in a six week-long heatwave.

This week will start off with intermittent sunshine and rain, with some thundery downpours in the north and north-west come afternoon. Temperatures of 17 degrees are expected to remain in eastern parts of the country, although further showers will develop as evening approaches. Moderate southwest winds will sweep in by evening.

Sunshine

Tuesday will be drier, but still experience some rain, with temperatures hitting up to 20 degrees. The west coast is likely to receive the best of the sunshine.

Wednesday will bring waves of heavier rainfall that will be widespread across the country, with temperatures hovering between 15 and 18 degrees. On Thursday some northern areas will experience isolated thundery downpours, while the rest of the country can also expect an increase in heavy rain.

Ireland will dry up on Friday, with clearer spells and fewer showers. Saturday will follow Friday’s lead, staying mostly dry but still prone to changeable weather.

The calm and fresh southwesterly wind will remain throughout the week.

Ireland’s weather is relatively calm compared to its neighbour. The UK Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, with thunderstorms bringing torrential rain, hail and lightning to London and the southeast of England on Tuesday. The stormy weather is likely to continue throughout Wednesday morning, with the region vulnerable to flooding.