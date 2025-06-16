Ireland

Man dies in hospital following weekend e-scooter crash in north Dublin

Victim, in his 20s, as found seriously injured on Cappagh Road in Finglas on Sunday evening

Gardaí are trying to determine the cause of the crash and have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Photograph: iStock
Mon Jun 16 2025 - 16:09

A man has died in hospital following a crash involving an an e-scooter in north Dublin on Sunday.

The man, who was in his 20s, was found seriously injured on Cappagh Road, Finglas, Dublin 11, at about 5pm.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown where he was pronounced dead on Monday.

Gardaí are trying to determine the cause of the crash and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users or pedestrians who were in the Cappagh Road area between Heathfield and Cappagh Hospital between 4.45pm and 5.05pm and may have camera footage, including dashcam, are asked to make it available,” the Garda said in a statement.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on (01) 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

