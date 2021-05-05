‘No basis’ for inquiry over handling of legal cases involving children with special needs

There is no basis for an independent inquiry into how the Department of Health handled legal cases involving children with special needs, the department’s most senior civil servant has told an Oireachtas Committee.

During an appearance that was characterised by a robust defence of the department’s actions and strong criticism of an RTÉ programme on the issue, Robert Watt, secretary general of the Department of Health, said he didn’t believe there was any “prima facie basis for an independent inquiry”, and he said there was “nothing untoward” in how the department had behaved.

“If Dáil committees want to investigate, that’s their business,” he said but added there was no grounds he could see for an inquiry “based on evidence that we have. If others have other evidence they want to bring to bear, that might change it”.

He said his view was there was no “basis for it under the various statutes that are there”.

Mr Watt repeatedly returned to RTÉ’s programme concerning the allegations.

Asked about a phone call he made to RTÉ’s director general, Dee Forbes, before the programme aired, Mr Watt said he wanted to ensure Ms Forbes “understood the gravity of the allegations” and to make clear the department “didn’t believe the allegations were correct”.

He also claimed RTÉ did not offer the department a chance to appear on the programme to respond to allegations. He said he regrets the department was not “more forceful” in its engagement with RTÉ before the broadcast.

Mr Watt said the practices alleged would not have been ethical but that “they didn’t take place”. He said the department had “comprehensively addressed” the allegations made as “not true”.

“We should have been more forceful with them, because I really don’t believe that the programme could stand up.”

The Oireachtas committee last week heard evidence in private from whistleblower Shane Corr, a department official whose protected disclosure informed the programme broadcast in March.

Several times, Mr Watt said he could not address specific allegations made during that private session. “If you wanted us to be party to the discussion you had with the whistleblower last week, you should have invited us,” he said.

Senator Martin Conway asked whether there was a unit in the department “storing and preparing information for potential legal challenges”, while Gino Kenny TD asked if representations made by Ministers and TDs were kept in a database and “searched across Government departments”.

Mr Watt defended the practice of sharing information between departments who are jointly named as defendents in legal cases – one of the practices highlighted by the prgoramme.

He said there are ways for “various information to be collated and shared” and defended it as a “longstanding practice” which makes “administrative sense” and is lawful. “It’s the only practical way in which I can see us managing these cases effectively.”

Both Mr Watt and other senior officials repeatedly stated that information kept on file that might be seen as sensitive was largely provided by plaintiffs themselves during the course of litigation.

However, it was acknowledged that in at least one instance, some information was provided by a HSE clinician to supply information that the department said it had not sought.

The secretary general defended the gathering of information using “service updates” – reports provided to the department by the HSE on engagement with and use of health services by individuals involved in litigation. He said they were part of a process “to bring to finality cases that had not been closed and were dormant”.

“There’s a suggestion here there’s something untoward, or inappropriate, or underhand going on here.. There’s not”. The service reports were also featured during the RTÉ programme. Mr Watt told Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane: “If your characterisation of what was happening here was correct, it would trouble us. Of course it would, but it’s not”.

Mr Watt said it would be true to say the department did not seek information from clinicians or schools directly or indirectly but instead sought updates from HSE managers.

Asked by Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall about a template letter that went along with such requests, which explicitly stated families or solicitors should not be contacted about the request, he said “that probably should have been worded better than it is,” saying it is “not an attempt to seek information without the consent of parents”.

It is understood that the committee will meet in private next Tuesday to consider the next steps in its examination of the matter.