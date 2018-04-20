NI councils seek meeting with Bradley over Stormont deadlock

Councils across Northern Ireland have warned the British government they are facing growing policy paralysis due to the lack of a devolved Assembly.

For the first time the 11 authorities in the North have stepped into the vacuum following the collapse of negotiations between the DUP and Sinn Féin, with little sign of talks to restore Stormont resuming.

Fresh elections to the councils are due in May of next year and their umbrella body the NI Local Government Association (NILGA) says they are being left in limbo.

The association is seeking an urgent meeting with Secretary of State Karen Bradley as the stalemate at Stormont approaches 18 months.

During that time the absence of an Executive has meant a body called the ‘partnership panel’, which brought Stormont ministers and council leaders together has been unable to hold meetings.

But earlier this week, the association met representatives of the five main political parties - DUP, Sinn Féin, Ulster Unionists, SDLP and Alliance - and agreed to setup a new joint forum.

Association president Arnold Hatch said: “The lack of an Assembly is impacting every community across Northern Ireland, from the health of our people, to growing our economy, to investing in our infrastructure.

“Whilst NILGA seeks a restored and effective Stormont as soon as possible, in the meantime we cannot go into elections for councils in May 2019 with unfinished business waiting ministerial sign off.”

The issues awaiting legislation include standing orders for the councils, which were amalgamated from the previous 26 authorities five years ago, a revised Code of Conduct for councillors.and the power to regenerate their areas through community plans

“Public services which are facing cutbacks, like roads maintenance, increasingly being pushed into the delivery domain of our councils,” Mr Hatch added.