New €5.6m ‘Blueway’ brings in historic castles and watersports

A new “Blueway”, consisting of 53km of walking, cycling and watersports trails has been launched along the Suir in Co Tipperary.

The Suir Blueway Tipperary, the culmination of seven years of planning and an investment of €5.6 million, runs from Cahir to Carrick-On-Suir, passing through Clonmel.

Highlights of the route include a new whitewater canoe slalom course in Clonmel which is used as a training base for the Irish national squad.

Visitors can take guided tours of Cahir Castle before strolling or paddling down to the Swiss Cottage. The Blueway continues through the picturesque towns of Ardfinnan and Newcastle, as the River Suir meanders around to the historic town of Clonmel. Walkers, cyclists, canoeists, kayakers and paddleboarders can also enjoy renowned scenery as they follow the river for 21km along the towpath from Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir.

Refurbished pathways and multiple new access points have been created for people to get on to the river. These include facilities in Cahir, Ardfinnan, Marlfield, Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir.

The Blueway is expected to contribute to increased visitor numbers and revenue in the area. According to Waterways Ireland, almost one in five waterways users are overseas visitors, half are domestic and one in three are local visitors.

Suir Blueway Tipperary was officially opened on Friday by chief executive of Sport Ireland John Treacy.

Speaking at the event Mr Treacy said the Suir Blueway Tipperary was a wonderful natural amenity which would provide “an excellent base for outdoor activity and recreation for both the local community here in Tipperary as well as visitors from all over Ireland and overseas”. He congratulated Tipperary County Council, Tipperary Sports Partnerships and Tipperary Tourism on the collaboration behind the Blueway.