National Cyber Security Centre has no ‘dedicated premises’ – Kildare TD

The National Cyber Security Centre has a budget of just €5 million, a staff of 25, no dedicated premises and the position of director of the centre has been vacant for a year it has emerged.

Independent TD Cathal Berry said the Defence Forces’ capability is improving but is still “very, very limited”. The former Defence Forces wing commander who has highlighted Ireland’s cyber security weakness a number of times told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics that “it’s incredible that they do not have a dedicated premises”.

As the State grapples with the attack on the HSE IT system Dr Berry said the State did not have the capacity to strike back at those who hacked the HSE IT system because “we have no offensive cyber kit building at all. He said the Defence Forces did need a dedicated cyber unit”.

He said the centre was meant to be a multiagency entity with members of An Garda Síochána and Defence Forces embedded in the national cyber security centre but because of the staff retention crisis in the Defence Forces the two seats for them are empty at the moment “and that’s not good enough”.

Minister of State Jack Chambers said the Commission on the Future of the Defence Forces was considering cyber security.

He said they were being guided by experts about the HSE attack and insisted that “we won’t be paying a ransom”.

‘More serious consequences’

The HSE are working with the Garda, Defence Forces, the National Cyber Security Centre and international experts.

“This will go into next week at least.”

He would not comment on the amount being sought and said that while it was being speculated on in the newspapers the State would not pay a ransom

He was not aware of any attacks on any other departments following reports that the Department of Health had been hacked but when it was confirmed he said that all steps would have to be taken to mitigate the risk.

Mr Chambers said “the State has to strengthen cyber security and it is a serious 21st century” for both State and private organisations.

Dr Berry warned however that this is a criminal attack from a small criminal entity. “If this was full-on military grade state-on-state attack we’d be looking at much more serious consequences downstream.”

Sinn Fein enterprise spokeswoman Louise O’Reilly said that under no circumstances should a ransom be paid but the attack came in the same week as revelations that 900,000 people were waiting for appointments.

She said they needed assurances from Government and the HSE about what they were going to do to prevent such an attack as she pointed to a recent RTE report that “there are tens of thousands of HSE computers operating of Windows 7”.