Nathan Carter issued several Covid-19 fines after party was broken up by police

Police in Northern Ireland have issued several Covid-19 fines after a party at the singer Nathan Carter’s home was broken up over the weekend.

The party was attended by at least 50 people, according to a statement from the PSNI.

The Irish News reported that the party was held by singer and BBC Radio Ulster presenter Nathan Carter, who was celebrating his 31st birthday in Co Fermanagh, where he moved in 2012.

Mr Carter is a country music singer, born in Liverpool to parents originally from Newry. His 2012 cover of the American country song “Wagon Wheel” was highly successful and his fifth album “Where I Wanna Be” topped the charts.

Mr Carter has recently been filling in for Hugo Duncan on his popular BBC Radio Ulster show.

Police had received a report in relation to a house party on Friday, May 28th and a suspected breach of public health regulations around private dwellings in Northern Ireland. Officers attended the address in Lisbellaw at 10.30pm.

The PSNI confirmed to the Irish Times that enforcement action was taken, including 14 COV7 penalty notices, which attracts a fine of £200, and one COV9 fine of £1,000. A COV2 Prohibition Notice was also issued by the PSNI.

Current Executive health regulations allow just six people from two households to mix inside a home, not including children.

Up to 15 people, including children, from three households are allowed to meet up outdoors.

The Irish News reported the PSNI is expected to issue up to 60 fines related to Covid-19 regulations, resulting in a total fine of approximately £13,000.

The PSNI said further enforcement action is expected.

Mr Carter was contacted by the Irish Times for comment through his management and is expected to release a statement later.