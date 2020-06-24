MPs hear call to ‘knock heads together’ on Troubles’ legacy issues

The “unpicking” of the agreement to deal with Northern Ireland Troubles’ legacy issues has led to a “severe dilution” of what was proposed, a member of the Victims and Survivors Forum has told a Westminster committee.

Emmett McConomy, whose 11-year-old brother Stephen was killed in 1981 by a plastic bullet fired by a British soldier, was giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee’s inquiry into the UK government’s proposals to address the legacy of the Troubles.

“The public has been consulted, we’ve agreed to the Stormont House Agreement in a political sense, mechanisms were proposed and put in place but we’ve had stalling, delays and what appears now is the unpicking of the Stormont House Agreement for political reasons, national security reasons,” he said.

The North’s victims’ commissioner, Judith Thompson, told the committee that victims and survivors are now faced with legislation “driven through Westminster that does little for them” and they had not seen any detail of the changes proposed or had an opportunity for further consultation.

“We can’t do to legacy what’s been done to the victims’ payment,” said Mary Moreland, a member of the forum whose husband, a part-time member of the Ulster Defence Regiment, was killed by the IRA in 1988, in reference to the stalled payment scheme for victims of the Troubles.

“There can’t be legislation put in place to say this is happening and then at the last minute change it. It has to happen,” she said. “If that means knocking heads together, then knock heads together, and that has to come from Westminster.”

Definition of a victim

Questioned by committee chair, Simon Hoare MP, as to her views on the definition of a victim and whether she thought someone injured by their own hand should be eligible for the payment scheme, Ms Thompson said she was “happy to accept a political decision which says that it proceeds without those people getting it”.

A commitment to introduce legislation to implement the provisions on legacy issues outlined in the 2014 Stormont House Agreement within 100 days was one of the pledges of the New Decade, New Approach deal which restored the North’s Assembly in January.

Among its provisions was the creation of an independent Historical Investigations Unit (HIU) to investigate outstanding Troubles-related deaths.

Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis in March outlined a new approach to dealing with legacy issues which included “significant changes” that he said “will be needed to obtain a broad consensus for the implementation of any legislation”.

Under the new proposals, only cases where there is a “realistic prospect” of prosecution would be investigated, and all other cases would be closed permanently. This, he said, would end “the cycle of reinvestigations into the Troubles in Northern Ireland that has failed victims and veterans alike”.

Ms Thompson told the committee it was “hard to see how the direction of travel signalled” would achieve the “investigative rigour, the commitment to families or the transparency and independence necessary”, or how it would avoid subsequent legal challenge.

“It remains the commission’s view that legacy mechanisms as envisaged in the Stormont House Agreement offer the best opportunity to address the legacy of the past,” she said.

‘Vexatious claims’

Asked by North Antrim MP Ian Paisley about “vexatious claims against veterans”, Ms Thompson said there were five cases involving six soldiers being prosecuted in Northern Ireland, and she did not anticipate a great change in that number.

“For those six families who will be relieved to hear, I’m sure, that their family member is no longer being investigated, there are hundreds of soldiers and police officers’ families who in this process will be told that they will not see the investigational truth,” she said.

Ms Thompson said that unlike Iraq and Afghanistan and other theatres of war, UK citizens in Northern Ireland had suffered harm under UK law, and prosecutions only happened “when you’ve had a police investigation and a public prosecution service decision that there is enough evidence to give a decent chance of conviction and it is in the public interest”.

She also said Operation Kenova, which is currently involved in a number of Troubles-era investigations, demonstrated that “when you bring a modern-day approach” to historic inquiries, “you can achieve a very different result”.

This would also, she said, “cost far less than it will cost not to do it”. Some £30million per year, she said, was spent in Northern Ireland “dealing with the past through things that weren’t dealing with it, and we’ve been doing that for decades”.