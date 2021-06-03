Motorcyclist dies following crash in Co Antrim

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Co Antrim.

He died following a collision between a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Cherokee Jeep on the Cushendall Road around 3pm on Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers attended the scene where the man, who had been riding the motorbike, was pronounced dead.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1217 of 02/06/21,” they said. – PA