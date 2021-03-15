Mayo teenager who died following single-vehicle crash named

The west Mayo village of Mulranny is mourning the loss of teenager David McHale who died following a single vehicle crash outside Castlebar on Saturday night.

All three occupants of the car were taken from the scene at Corha on the road between Newport and Castlebar to Mayo General Hospital.

Mr McHale, the driver of the vehicle, died early on Sunday morning. One of the male passengers, also a teenager, is in a serious condition at the hospital while another man in his 20s has been receiving treatment for his injuries.

The deceased teenager was a fifth-year student at Rice College, Westport. The school’s principal Michael Rabbette wrote on social media that the school is “deeply saddened” by the weekend’s events. He said Mr McHale will be “greatly missed by all who knew him”.

Mr Rabbette said psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service will be supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist our students at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for information from any witness to the crash, which occurred at about 11.50pm on Saturday night. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area between 11.40pm and midnight to make this footage available to the Garda.