Man who died in Donegal crash was visiting from Scotland

A man visiting Co Donegal with his family from Scotland was killed while walking home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The man died after he was struck by a car on the outskirts of the popular seaside village of Dunfanaghy.

The deceased, who was 26 years old, was struck at Sandhill at about 4.15am.

The car was being driven by a local man who had just collected two other people who had been at a nightclub in the village.

The driver and his female passengers were not hurt in the collision.

Gardaí and ambulances rushed to the scene of the tragedy but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was cordoned off and Garda forensic officers began an investigation.

Gardaí erected a tent at the scene in order to carry out an on-site examination.

The man’s family are understood to be originally from the Falcarragh area of west Donegal and he had been a regular visitor to the area.

His family are understood to have a holiday home in the Dunfanaghy area.

Local County Councillor Seamus O’Domhnaill said the death was especially poignant at this time of year.

“It’s a terrible tragedy but as it happened around the Christmas period it makes it more difficult for all involved.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire community are with his family at this time.”

It is understood the bereaved family have requested that the deceased will be waked for at least one night in Co Donegal.

The death is the sixth road fatality on Donegal’s roads so far this year, compared with 10 in 2016.

Gardaí have again issued a warning to the public to take extra care while out driving and walking over the festive season.