Man stages stunning proposal to girlfriend on Beara Peninsula using drone

A west Cork man stunned his girlfriend by proposing to her on the Beara Peninsula using a drone, with a video of the special moment now having thousands of views.

Last Thursday, Blue Cassidy, who works for Rebel Tree Care Cork and is from Castletownbere, proposed to his girlfriend Maria using a drone, and the moment was also captured using drone footage.

Mr Cassidy took his girlfriend, who’s from Brazil, for a picnic on the cliffs overlooking the sea. He told her that they were taking part in a promotional tourism video, to throw her off the scent.

A PENINSULAR PROPOSAL!

Engagement ring delivered by drone



Recently I was asked by my friend Blue to help him with his engagement proposal to his girlfriend Maria.



Strong winds on the day threatened to scupper flying but we went for it #Beara #westcork pic.twitter.com/vod6fINmbR — Niall Duffy (@LineCaughtFish) April 18, 2021

“I was just trying to think of a unique way to propose, something special,” Mr Cassidy told The Irish Times.

“She’s an amazing girl, I wanted to propose somewhere majestic. I was lucky that Niall Duffy [a photographer] is a family friend.”

Mr Duffy organised the drone footage, and the engagement ring was also handed down to Mr Cassidy using the drone.

“The video was taken last Thursday, we wanted to get out after lockdown,” Mr Cassidy said.

The couple have been going out for just under two years, and Mr Cassidy says they are blown away by the positive response to the proposal.