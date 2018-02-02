Man in 70s dies after car hits wall in Co Monaghan

A man in his 70s has died in a single vehicle crash in Co Monaghan on Friday.

The man was driving in the Lakeview area in Castleblayney around 1.45pm when it is understood his car left the road and struck a wall.

Gardaí along with local fire and emergency services were called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the scene and local diversions are in place. The local coroner has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda station at 042- 974 7902, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.